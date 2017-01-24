Bihar IPS Officers Seem to Prefer Centre Over State in Postings

Patna: Senior officers from the Indian Police Service (IPS) Bihar cadre seem to prefer central deputation over posting in the state, the state home department website figures suggest.

According to figures, the state is dealing with a severe dearth of senior police officers and that is the reason law and order situation is taking a hit.

The website figures state that out of 18 sanctioned posts of ADG rank, 11 officers are serving central deputation. Similarly, there are 10 DG rank posts and of these 4 officers are on deputation.

Of the 35 IG ranks posts sanctioned in the state, 13 officers are on central deputation.

Bihar DGP PK Thakur denied that IPS officers are not interested in serving the state.

"The police officers are sent to central deputation according to rules. DG and ADG rank officers are deputed for seven years, while IG and SP rank officers are sent to central deputation for five and four years respectively. Bihar police has able officers and there is no shortage of them," said Thakur.

Despite Thakur 's view, many officers are burdened with additional charge of different departments. According to police sources, many IPS officers are busy making arrangements for their central deputation.

Former Bihar DGP Ashish Ranjan said that every state government has to send its officers to central deputation and the permission for this is given by chief minister of the state.

"First, the officer willing for deputation posting sends his application to DGP and after this it goes to CM who decides on the application," Ranjan said.

According to Ranjan, most of the IPS officers who opt for deputation are those whose children are studying outside the state or their wives are posted there. Ranjan also said that it is not appropriate to say that officers are going for deputation due to Nitish Kumar led Mahagathbandhan government.