Bihar MLA Wants to Know Where Was the Rape Victim Bleeding From

Patna: The crimes against women make just one terrible part of the story. The other is the insensitivity displayed by various actors around it - with politicians leading the charge now - making it all the more tragic.

After the horror statements from politicians in the Bengaluru New Year shocker, joining the brigade is a sitting MLA from Bihar Lalan Singh, who decided to insensitively grill a rape and murdered girl's friends about the unfortunate incident.

Lalan Paswan is a member of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, a local political outfit in Bihar.

The MLA's shameful behaviour was caught on camera.

The MLA now alleges that the tape was doctored and refuses to apologise.

In the video, the MLA is seen asking victims's female friends, where was the victim bleeding from and admonishes them for not answering his questions.

Here is how the conversation played out in the video clip:

MLA: Do you think she was wronged (uske saath galat hua)?

Girl: - How can I be sure?

MLA: - Where was she bleeding?

Girl: From the lower part of her body.

MLA: - You are educated. You are saying she bled from there (pinting to the lower part of his body), you must have enough sense to realise whether or not she was wronged.

Girl: - I can't say for sure. We picked her up and saw a lot of blood.

MLA: - But you agree that she was bleeding from the lower part of her body?

Girl: - Of course, I saw it with my own eyes.

MLA: - Then why are you afraid to say that?

Girl: - I don't know the full details though...

MLA: - But listen to me, if you don't speak out now, if something happens to you tomorrow, what will you do?

Girl: - We thought about that but...

MLA: - Imagine if some criminal enters your house, what will happen to you if nobody speaks out, if you don't protest. Agreed that some girls may be wrong...

CNN-News18 caught up with Lalan Singh and asked him if he regretted asking such questions to the students.

"I went there to sympathise with them...my motive was to get the culprits caught..but this is being interpreted in a wrong way," said the MLA.

On being asked if his questions were inappropriate, he defended himself by saying that his intentions were clean but may be the way he asked was "odd".