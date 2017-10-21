Bihar Police Arrest Three for Forcing Barber to Lick Saliva Off Ground

Bihar police on Saturday arrested three persons for forcing an elderly barber to spit and lick his own saliva in a village in Nalanda district.Mahesh Thakur, 54, was handed out this humiliating punishment by a kangaroo court for entering the house of Surendra Yadav without knocking at the door. Yadav, who also happens to be Sarpanch of Ajaipur Panchayat, organised the court with the help of Mukhiya Dayanand Manjhi and a local strongman Dharmendra Yadav.The police registered an FIR against eight people on the basis of Mahesh's statement. After a night-long manhunt, the cops arrested three accused Arun Mahto, Rambriksh Mahto and Narendra Yadav on Saturday morning.Nalanda SP Sudhir Kumar said other five accused would also be arrested soon.Nalanda’s district magistrate SM Thyiagrajan said Thakur had reportedly gone to the home of Surendra Yadav on Wednesday night for tobacco. He told the police that he was unaware that only female members were at home at the time.Angered by the barber’s ‘audacity,’ the sarpanch decided to convene the panchayat to decide the punishment for this ‘digression’. It was at the panchayat session that the shameful punishment was reportedly decided.The DM said that Bihar Sharif’s sub-divisional officer Sudhir Kumar has been asked to visit the spot and gather more details about the turn of events. An inquiry has been ordered and strict action will be taken, he said.Nalanda District Magistrate Thiyagrajan S Mohan Ram told News18, “After the Panchayat’s decision, women slapped him with slippers and then he was forced to spit on the ground and lick it. Someone also recorded it and shared on WhatsApp.”“Such incidents will not be tolerated. We will take strict action against the culprits,” said Bihar minister Nand Kishore Yadav, reacting to the incident.