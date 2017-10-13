Bihar Police Give Alcohol to Labourers to Carry Decomposing Body

Police in Bihar allegedly provided liquor to two daily wagers for carrying a semi-decomposed body of a woman on a bamboo pole for post-mortem.The incident occurred in Nawada district on Friday where a dead body of a woman was found and the locals reported it to the police.They engaged two labourers to carry the body but they declined to touch the body citing foul smell. The police then gave them alcohol to convince then.The labourers were seen consuming alcohol in a nearby field. When asked how they got it, one of them told, “The police sub-inspector arranged this. It is very difficult to carry the dead body because it is decomposing fast.”After consuming liquor they were seen carrying the body on their shoulders escorted by a policeman by their side.When asked, Qadirganj police inspector Ranvijay Kumar declined to comment on the matter. Deputy Superintendent Vijay Kumar Jha said he was unaware about the incident but assured strict action if allegations were found true.Reacting to the incident, Zonal IG Naiyar Hasnain Khan has suspended Kumar, sub-inspector Ranvinay Sharma and two chowkidars for dereliction of dutyConsuming, carrying or storing liquor is illegal under Bihar’s prohibition law which was decreed in 2016, with any violation attracting punishment up to ten years of jail and seizure of the property.