Bihar TET 2017 Results Declared on bsebonline.net

Bihar TET 2017 Result has been declared by the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) on its official website - bsebonline.net.The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 was conducted on July 23rd 2017 by the Bihar School Education Board at 348 exam centres across the state of Bihar. The Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 was open for only trained teachers this time and the exam pattern for Bihar TET 2017 was different this year as compared to previous TET exams organized by BSEB in the past.Candidates who had appeared for the Bihar TET 2017 can check their result online by following the instructions below:How to Check Bihar TET 2017 Results?Step 1: Visit the official website - https://www.bsebonline.net/Step 2: Click on Result of BETET - 2017 has been declared, Click here to view ResultStep 3: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth, Click SearchStep 4: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceAs per a report, the result of 11,351 candidates has been cancelled due to the use of whitener by the candidates in their OMR answer scripts. The Bihar TET was segregated in various Categories. As per the official announcement of Bihar TET 2017 result by Chairman of BSEB – Anand Kishore, in Category I to V only 7,338 candidates have passed the test while 20,113 candidates have passed in Category VI to VIII.Candidates who have cleared the Bihar TET 2017 exam need to report to get their documents verified at the reporting centre and wait for further notification by the Bihar School Education Board.