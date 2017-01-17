Bihar to hold 11000 km Human Chain to Promote Alcohol Ban

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to take the liquor ban to the next level in the state. On January 21, the state will witness a government sponsored human chain promoting prohibition stretching across 11,000 km in the state.

The Bihar government which is organising the event claims it is going to be the world’s longest human chain, a move that will be go down in the Guinness Book of World Records besides promoting alcohol prohibition.

The event is scheduled to start from Patna’s Gandhi Maidan at 12.15 pm to 1.00 pm and two crore people are expected to take part.

Traffic on all state & national highways will be halted across all panchayats & blocks of the state.

For last 15 days, state government officials are working ensuring success of human chain. From the block to state level, government officers have been allotted targets for the drive.

All stops are being pulled to make it a mega show. Three satellites will be used to capture images of the mega human chain while four aircrafts, two choppers & 40 drones will be put into service for aerial images.

The main opposition, BJP, has decided to take part in the event as well. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kumar’s prohibition initiative while sharing the dais with him at an event in Patna.