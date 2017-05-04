Bilkis Bano Case: Bombay HC Upholds Conviction of 11 Accused

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of all the 11 accused in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case.

The court also set aside the acquittal of five other accused and convicted them for tampering of evidence.

The HC, however, refused CBI’s appeal of death penalty for three accused.

"The appeal against conviction filed by the 11 convicts (one convict is dead) is dismissed. The conviction and sentence is upheld," a division bench of Justices V K Tahilramani and Mridula Bhatkar said, reported PTI.

A special court had on January 21, 2008, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment 11 men for gang-raping Bilkis and murdering seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra riots.

The convicts later approached the HC and sought quashing of the trial court's order.

The CBI had also filed an appeal in the HC seeking death sentence for three of the 11 convicts on the ground that they were the main perpetrators of the crime.

According to the prosecution, a mob had attacked Bilkis' family at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad during the post-Godhra riots on March 3, 2002, and killed seven members.