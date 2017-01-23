Bill to Replace Jallikattu Ordinance to be Placed in Assembly: TN Governor
Villagers try to control a bull during the Jallikattu festival on the outskirts of Madurai town on January 17, 2011. The festival is celebrated as part of south India's harvest festival of Pongal. (Photo: Reuters)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao on Monday said a bill to replace the ordinance issued to enable holding of Jallikattu will be placed in the assembly immediately.
Addressing the state assembly Rao said: "As a permanent measure to allow the conduct of Jallikattu, a Bill to replace the Ordinance will be placed before this august House immediately."
Jallikattu is the bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu played on its soil for several centuries.
Also read: Jallikattu Protest Turns Violent After Police Eviction at Marina Beach
The Supreme Court had banned the sport resulting in a massive protest by students and the youth in the state starting on January 16.
"Jallikattu is an integral part of the ancient tradition of Tamil Nadu and is inextricably linked to rural and agrarian customs and has religious significance for the people of Tamil Nadu. Jallikattu also addresses the cause of conservation of native breeds," Rao said.
Rao blamed the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre for its action that led to the ban on the Jallikattu sport.
He said the Tamil Nadu government has followed the Constitutional route and issued an Ordinance amending the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, in so far as they relate to Tamil Nadu, thereby enabling the conduct of Jallikattu.
"I am very happy to note that as a result, Jallikattu has been conducted in Tamil Nadu," he said.
