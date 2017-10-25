BIMTECH PGDM Admissions 2018: Apply at Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida Before 30th Nov 2017
BIMTECH PGDM Admissions 2018 have begun on the official website of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida - https://online.admissions.bimtech.ac.in/. BIMTECH has opened the gates for candidates seeking admissions to its two-year full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in General Management (PGDM), International Business (PGDM-International Business), Insurance Business (PGDM-Insurance Business Management), and Retail (PGDM-Retail Management) programmes as well as Doctoral Programmes titled Fellow Program in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Program in Management (EFPM) conducted by the Centre for Research Studies for the Academic year 2018-20. All PGDM programmes are approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Candidates who are interested in pursuing the above mentioned PGDM programmes can follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to apply for PGDM Admissions 2018 at Birla Institute of Management Technology?
Step 1 – Visit the official admissions website of BIMTECH - https://online.admissions.bimtech.ac.in/
Step 2 – Enter your email id, mobile number, choose a password and click on Register
Step 3 – Enter the required details, upload the necessary documents, pay the registration fee to successfully complete your application
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Eligibility Criteria for BIMTECH PGDM Admissions 2018?
1. Candidate must have scored minimum 50 percent marks in Graduation
2. The Candidate must have a valid CAT 2017 score or XAT 2018 score or GMAT 2017-18 score for admission to PGDM & PGDM (IB) programmes
3. The Candidate must have a valid CAT/MAT/XAT/GMAT/CMAT score for admission to PGDM (RM) & PGDM (IBM) programmes.
4. Candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation exam (1st attempt) in 2018 are also eligible to apply.
Application Fee:
Candidates need to pay a registration fee of ₹1650/- for all programmes. It can be paid via online or offline mode.
Selection Process:
Candidates will need to go through Personal Interviews for the final selection to admissions in BIMTECH Post-Graduate Diploma in General Management programmes.
