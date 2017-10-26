Birthday Balloons With 'I Love Pakistan' Found in Kanpur, Shopkeeper Arrested

A family that was making preparations for a birthday party in Kanpur were shocked when they inflated balloons to see ‘I Love Pakistan’ printed on them.The family immediately called their lawyer and filed a case at Govind Nagar police station in Kanpur.The shopkeeper who sold the balloons to family has been arrested. As per the account of the shopkeeper, these balloons were procured from Delhi.Following the statement, a police team has been sent to Delhi to question the wholesaler of the balloons.Harshit Srivastava, a resident of Barra locality in Kanpur was busy in preparations for birthday party of his brother Utkarsh Srivastava. For the arrangements, he went to Govind Nagar and bought balloons from a shop owned by Sunny.When the balloons when inflated, they were found to be printed with slogans like ‘Al Habibi’ in Arabic and ‘I Love Pakistan’ in English.According to SP South Ashok Verma, “The shopkeeper has been taken into custody. At the same time traders who are having stocks of such balloons are being searched across the city. A team of police has Delhi for conducting raids on wholesalers.”