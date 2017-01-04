BJP Cites Media Report to Say Dawood Ibrahim's Properties Seized in UAE

New Delhi: Citing a media report, BJP on Wednesday claimed that properties worth Rs 15000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.

"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.

Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE. pic.twitter.com/MMERwLoPO1 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2017

"Master stroke diplomacy by PM Narendra Modi hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the UAE government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.

The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.

Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added.