»
1-min read

BJP Cites Media Report to Say Dawood Ibrahim's Properties Seized in UAE

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 4, 2017, 11:38 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
BJP Cites Media Report to Say Dawood Ibrahim's Properties Seized in UAE
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI)

New Delhi: Citing a media report, BJP on Wednesday claimed that properties worth Rs 15000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.

"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.

"Master stroke diplomacy by PM Narendra Modi hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the UAE government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.

The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.

Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.