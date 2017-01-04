BJP Cites Media Report to Say Dawood Ibrahim's Properties Seized in UAE
File photo of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. (PTI)
New Delhi: Citing a media report, BJP on Wednesday claimed that properties worth Rs 15000 crore owned by Dawood Ibrahim, one of India's most wanted criminals, have been seized in the UAE on the basis of a dossier provided by the Indian government.
"Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE," the official Twitter account of the party claimed.
Major diplomatic success of PM Modi: One of India's most wanted criminals, Dawood Ibrahim's properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE. pic.twitter.com/MMERwLoPO1
— BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2017
"Master stroke diplomacy by PM Narendra Modi hits at the right place. Prime Minister had handed handed over the list of his (Dawood's) assets to the UAE government during his 2015 visit and demanded action," a graphic put out by it said.
The saffron party quoted a media report to make the claim.
Efforts are on to bring Dawood to face law in India, it added.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Digital UnlockedGoogle India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
- MASTER HUMBLEDRoger Federer Shocked by Little Known Zverev at Hopman Cup
- Ultra CoolAsus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body
- 'little' magicianLionel Messi: Unseen Footage From Barcelona Youth Academy Days
- Fit And FabThis Video Of Sushmita Sen Working Out Will Give You Fitness Goals