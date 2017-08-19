BJP CMs Summoned for Performance Review Next Week

All BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers have been called for a periodic performance review in Delhi next week.The meeting, slated to be held on Monday, will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah at 6pm at the party headquarters.This leg of the work-assessment by the BJP high command assumes significance as it comes just ahead of a long-pending Cabinet and party reshuffle at the Centre.More than 13 CMs and six deputy CMs will be the participating in the deliberations.Ahead of the meeting, the BJP-ruled states have been asked to send in details to the central office on the progress made in various developmental works, both under central and state-sponsored schemes.Some chief ministers have also been asked to make brief presentations on their flagship schemes which can be tweaked and implemented in other states as well.In the last meeting, the party high command had laid emphasis on two crucial issues. The party wants BJP-ruled states to come up with a mechanism for better coordination with the central government, especially the PMO. For this, it was sought in the last meeting that chief ministers nominate a nodal officer in their respective offices.The party’s central unit is also laying emphasis on proper implementation of central government schemes. To reap electoral dividends, the benefits of these projects, the party feels, should percolate down to the last man in the rural areas.