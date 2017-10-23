A day after joining the Congress, Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor took on the BJP on Monday and said its only contribution was giving slogans."The BJP has given several slogans for the SC, ST and OBCs but in reality, no work has taken place on the ground. Irrespective of what the Congress' image is, Rahul Gandhi is honest, his intention is noble. He told me that we would work together and I have not asked for any post in return for my support," said Thakor in an exclusive interview to News18The activist also backed the Gandhi family and said that all allegations against them were baseless. He further asked why people were not talking about the corruption in the BJP.“Measures like GST and Demonetisation were done in haste. All black money, that the BJP claimed to be eliminating, has been turned to white. The traders have only now realised it,” said Thakor.Thakor joined the Congress, hours after the party sent him and two other youth leaders, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani, an open-ended invite to join hands and fight the Gujarat assembly elections expected in early December together.Patidar leader Hardik Patel reject the Congress' reaching out, while Dalit rights champion Jignesh Mevani remained non-committal.