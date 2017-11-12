BJP Launches Its Manifesto 'Sankalp Patr' For Municipal Elections in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has launched, for the very first time, a manifesto called ‘Sankalp Patr’ for the upcoming municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the policy statement at the party's state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, he was accompanied by state party president Mahendra Nath Pandey, co-Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna was also present.The BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patr’ is divided into 18 parts with an emphasis on cleanliness, traffic management and nationalism; it was made under the leadership of Suresh Khanna.The ‘Sankalp Patr’ promises Pink Toilets for women in all the major markets along with free toilets at public places. Cow shelters on the lines of ‘Kanha Upvan’ for stray cows have been proposed, along with better arrangements for tax collection in Municipal Corporations. Sops for youth, working people and roadside vendors of the state is also on the cards.The BJP is also promising better traffic arrangements with traffic planning system, underground parking lots and multi-storey parking. Apart from this, renewal and expansion of city bus stands, call centres for cleaning services and mobile app, GPS monitoring of door-to-door waste collection. Sewage Treatment Plants and new sewer lines in the cities are also promised in the manifesto.Speaking on the occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “BJP will fulfil all promises made in the Sankalp Patr. Development is important and for that, public transport system is very important. Our government is already successfully operating metro in three UP cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Lucknow. In other eight cities, the basic work for metro or equivalent public transport system has already begun. We are also going to focus on improving regional connectivity in the state.”“Regional specialities of different cities will be promoted through our project — One City One Product. Under this, a specific product of the city will be promoted in order to generate employment opportunities for the youth. Our main aim is to provide safe drinking water and proper roads to the people,” he added.For the municipality election, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in all 16 corporations of the state. The CM's election campaign will begin on November 14 from Ayodhya.More than three crore voters in 16 municipal corporations, 199 municipal councils, 438 Nagar panchayats of the state will go to polls on November 22. On November 26, during the second phase, 25 districts will go to polls and on November 29, the remaining 26 districts will vote. The counting is set to take place on December 1.