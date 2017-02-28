BJP Leader Accused of Raping Woman in MP

Morena: A Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader from Madhya Pradesh, who is the president of a co-operative society, has been accused of raping a Dalit woman on the pretext of helping her get a ration card.

The police have also booked a woman who has been accused of abetting. BJP Sumawali Mandal deputy head and the head of Seva Co-operative Society Sumawali Bhojpal Jadone allegedly took the local woman to city to get her ration card made.

As the two could not return to village on time, the leader allegedly took the victim to the house of a woman, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman reached the local police station on Tuesday morning but was reportedly directed to the AJK police station which registered her complaint.

DSP Munesh Rajoria said further investigation was on and arrests were yet to be made.