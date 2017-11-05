BJP Leader CP Thakur Attacks His Party for Supporting Reservation, Defends Tejashwi Yadav

Senior BJP leader CP Thakur on Sunday lambasted his party leaders and those from the JD(U) for backing reservation in outsourced jobs.Speaking to the media in Muzaffarpur, Dr Thakur said no government can survive merely by supporting reservation."Enough provisions are there as far as affirmative action for the deprived is concerned. The government should focus on implementing reservation policy in full as per the constitution and not try to introduce new areas," he said.Cautioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Thakur said, “Unemployment is rising and governance has taken a backseat. The state government should focus on the issues at hand and not try to scratch old scars of reservation.”The leader also defended former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, after the JD(U) released a photo of the RJD leader with a lady and a beer bottle. The picture was shown to the media in retaliation to RJD showcasing a selfie of former JD(U) block president, Rakesh Singh with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."There is no harm if Tejashwi agreed for a selfie with a girl. It doesn't mean someone has to start assassinating his character,” said Thakur, while asking leaders to desist from such tactics.After the BJP's alliance partner JD(U) publicly attacked Tejashwi for the selfie, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi had stated that such behaviour was not proper for a person who leads a public life.