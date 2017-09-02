BJP Leader Gajendra Bhati Shot Dead in Ghaziabad's Khora Colony

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday.According to reports, BJP leader Gajendra Bhati was shot dead by unknown assailants in broad daylight in Khora Colony area of Ghaziabad. The assailants managed to escape after the shooting.While police has reached the site, not much in known about the shooting at this time.Bhati and his friend Balbir Singh Chouhan were on a motorcycle in Khora colony when the two bike-borne attackers came near them and opened fire, City Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh told PTI.The two were rushed to a private hospital in neighbouring Noida where doctors pronounced Bhati dead on arrival, he said, adding Chouhan, who was critically injured, is undergoing treatment in the hospital.This comes just two days after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ghaziabad city to review the law and order situation there. The UP CM has been receiving flak for his handling of the law and order situation which his critics say is deteriorating.This is not the first incident of a local BJP leader being shot dead this year. Another BJP leader, Ikhlaq Qureshi, was also shot dead earlier this year.(With PTI inputs)