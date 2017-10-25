BJP Leader in MP Takes Picture of Woman Defecating in Open, Booked

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly clicking photo of a woman while she was relieving herself in the open in Bajranggarh village near here, police said on Wednesday.The accused, identified as Pradeep Bhatt, was booked on Monday under various sections of the IPC for taking snap of the woman on Sunday.Police have slapped sections 354-C (punishment for watching, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act) and 294 of the IPC (obscene acts and songs) against Bhatt, the division president of the BJP, said Bajranggarh police station in-charge, Hari Om.The accused is not arrested yet, he said. "We are probing the incident and will take action accordingly," Guna superintendent of police Nimesh Agrawal said.In a tweet, Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has termed the incident 'disgraceful'.