GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Leader Shiv Kumar, Security Guard Shot Dead in Greater Noida

BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard were on Thursday shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2017, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Leader Shiv Kumar, Security Guard Shot Dead in Greater Noida
Image for representational purposes.
New Delhi: BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard were on Thursday shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, reported ANI.

Unidentified men intercepted his SUV and sprayed bullets, killing Shiv and a guard.

More details are awaited.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Adolescents on The Edge: A Cry For Help

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES