BJP Leader Shiv Kumar, Security Guard Shot Dead in Greater Noida
BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard were on Thursday shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area.
Image for representational purposes.
New Delhi: BJP leader Shiva Kumar and his security guard were on Thursday shot dead by bike borne assailants in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, reported ANI.
Unidentified men intercepted his SUV and sprayed bullets, killing Shiv and a guard.
More details are awaited.
Unidentified men intercepted his SUV and sprayed bullets, killing Shiv and a guard.
More details are awaited.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suresh Raina On Chennai Super Kings' IPL Retention Wishlist
- Being Nice to People is Best Way to Tackle Bullying: Dhoni
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- 2018 Renault Duster Unveiled, India Launch Soon
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer