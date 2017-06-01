BJP Leader Vijay Jolly's Bag Stolen From Parked Car

New Delhi: Former legislator and BJP leader Vijay Jolly's belongings were stolen from his parked car by two unidentified persons in Lado Sarai area of the city, the police said on Thursday.

Jolly filed a complaint at the Saket police station after the incident on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The rear, right side windowpane of the car was broken by two persons riding a black Splendour bike that had no number plate, Jolly's complaint said.

A shoulder bag kept in the car was stolen, the complaint said. The bag contained a camera, a laptop, a computer mouse and some official documents, it added.

The police are examining the CCTV footages around the area both from those installed on the roads leading to the crime scene and the nearby shops to identify the accused persons, said a police officer.