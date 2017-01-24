BJP MLA Accused of Abusing, Threatening Doctor Goes Underground

Sehore: A BJP legislator has gone underground after a case was registered against him for allegedly abusing and threatening a government doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore.

Police have announced an announced reward of Rs 5,000 for help to arrest BJP MLA Jaspal Arora.

Superintendent of Police Manish Kapuria has written letters to the tehsildar and CMO of the municipality, seeking details of the assets possessed by the legislator so that it could be attached if he fails to court arrest.

As many as 21 doctors protesting abusive behaviour of the MLA against Dr CS Suman had struck work and returned to duty only after stringent warning from the Director Department of Health.

Last week, a boy who suffered sexual assault was brought to the government hospital but was not put under medical examination in a timely fashion. On being informed about the delay, Arora called up Suman over phone and allegedly abused him for slackness.

After drawing flak, the police booked the MLA for misbehaving with the government servant.