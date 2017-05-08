BJP MLA Makes Woman IPS Officer Cry in CM Adityanath's Constituency

Gorakhpur: A BJP MLA stirred up a controversy when his angry reaction to removal of anti-liquor protesters made a woman IPS officer cry in Gorakhpur, the parliamentary constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The incident, in Kareemnagar area, was caught on camera and the viral video has earned local MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal much flak on social media.

Circle Officer Charu Nigam claimed that the MLA was angry because she had removed some people, protesting against a liquor shop, whom he had told to stay put till he arrived. The MLA, however, accused the police officer of high-handedness and rejected her allegations as baseless.

Some of the protesters reportedly complained to the MLA that the officer had forcibly removed them and accused the police of hitting and dragging an 80-year-old man.

The MLA questioned the IPS officer about the action and told her that there had been orders by the state government that liquor shops will not function in densely populated residential areas.

Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals which were captured and telecast by news channels. The police officer later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her.

"The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer," Nigam said.

On the footage showing her wiping tears, she said, "I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me."

The protestors were removed from the road as they were obstructing the traffic, she said.

Rejecting her allegations, the MLA said, “I have been an MLA since 2002. You can ask my people…. I never misbehave with anyone.”

(With PTI inputs)