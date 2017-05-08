DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
BJP MLA Makes Woman IPS Officer Cry in CM Adityanath's Constituency
Local BJP MLA pulled up a woman IPS officer publicly leaving her teary-eyed (TV grab)
Gorakhpur: A BJP MLA stirred up a controversy when his angry reaction to removal of anti-liquor protesters made a woman IPS officer cry in Gorakhpur, the parliamentary constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The incident, in Kareemnagar area, was caught on camera and the viral video has earned local MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal much flak on social media.
Circle Officer Charu Nigam claimed that the MLA was angry because she had removed some people, protesting against a liquor shop, whom he had told to stay put till he arrived. The MLA, however, accused the police officer of high-handedness and rejected her allegations as baseless.
Some of the protesters reportedly complained to the MLA that the officer had forcibly removed them and accused the police of hitting and dragging an 80-year-old man.
Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals which were captured and telecast by news channels. The police officer later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her.
On the footage showing her wiping tears, she said, "I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me."
The protestors were removed from the road as they were obstructing the traffic, she said.
Rejecting her allegations, the MLA said, “I have been an MLA since 2002. You can ask my people…. I never misbehave with anyone.”
(With PTI inputs)
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Apologises to Fans for RCB's Poor Show
- France Sings Ode to Joy, Macron to be Youngest President
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- IPL 2017: SRK Gets Nostalgic After Kolkata Thrash Bangalore