BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwar Lal Jat Passes Away at 62

Former Union minister and BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwar Lal Jat passed away on Wednesday morning at the AIIMS, where he was being treated, hospital authorities said.He was 62.The leader passed away at 6.15 am, a senior official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told PTI.According to doctors at the AIIMS, Jat had a cardiac arrest which caused damage to his brain and he was on ventilator.Jat had served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Narendra Modi government. Prime Minister Modi condoled the passing away of the leader."Anguished by the demise of MP & former Union Minister, Shri Sanwar Lal Jat. This is a big loss for the BJP & the nation. My condolences," he tweeted.In his message, Modi also said Jat worked extensively for the wellbeing of villages and farmers.The BJP MP had collapsed during a meeting chaired by party president Amit Shah at Jaipur last month, following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh Hospital there.Jat was airlifted to the AIIMS from Jaipur after his condition had turned critical.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his death. He tweeted, "Shri Sanwar Lal Jat worked extensively for wellbeing of villages & farmers. My thoughts are with his family & supporters in this sad hour."