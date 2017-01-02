BJP MP Threatens to Set Karnataka District on Fire Over Worker's Death

Bengaluru: In a shockingly provocative speech, BJP MP from Karnataka, Nalin Kumar Kateel, has threatened to the set the Dakshina Kannada district on fire if Manglore police does not heed to his demands surrounding the probe over the party workers's death.

"We are telling you today. If you can't protect the people and nab the culprits in the next ten days, it is possible for us to set fire to Dakshina Kannada district," Kateel exclaimed.

Following Kateel's open dare, the crowd responded by whistling and clapping.

The speech took place near Konaje police station when Kateel participated in a protest organised by BJP workers demanding the arrest of culprits in the murder of a fellow party worker Kartik Raj.

Kartik had been killed nearly two months ago and his killers yet to be nabbed.