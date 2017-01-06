BJP National Executive: Amit Shah Hails Surgical Strike, Note Ban as Historic Decisions

The BJP kicked off its two-day National Executive meet in the national capital on Friday where the party’s top brass is expected to give final shape to the poll strategy in assembly elections in five states.

Delivering the inaugural address, party chief Amit Shah hailed demonetisation and surgical strikes as "historical decisions".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address party workers at the meeting, which is being attended by former BJP presidents, party Chief Ministers and around 350 party members.

Key economic and political resolutions are scheduled to be adopted at the convention. Sources said the economic resolution is likely to focus on demonetisation and black money and condemn the role of opposition parties, especially the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Trinamool Congress in opposing the November 8 note ban.

Here's a recap of the convention's first day: