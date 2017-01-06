LIVE NOW
BJP National Executive: Amit Shah Hails Surgical Strike, Note Ban as Historic Decisions

News18.com | January 6, 2017, 9:12 PM IST
Event Highlights

The BJP kicked off its two-day National Executive meet in the national capital on Friday where the party’s top brass is expected to give final shape to the poll strategy in assembly elections in five states.

Delivering the inaugural address, party chief Amit Shah hailed demonetisation and surgical strikes as "historical decisions".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address party workers at the meeting, which is being attended by former BJP presidents, party Chief Ministers and around 350 party members.

Key economic and political resolutions are scheduled to be adopted at the convention. Sources said the economic resolution is likely to focus on demonetisation and black money and condemn the role of opposition parties, especially the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Trinamool Congress in opposing the November 8 note ban.

Here's a recap of the convention's first day:

Public spending will increase post demonetisation: Amit Shah.


Demonetisation and surgical strikes two historic decisions by Modi govt: BJP Chief Amit Shah at executive meet.


The New Delhi Convention centre is all set to host BJP executive meet. The meeting is expected to start in a short while. (Photo Coutesy: Jaypal Rawat)


PM Narendra Modi, along with BJP President Amit Shah, will inaugurate the meet at 4pm at at the NDMC Convention Centre.


BJP's central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious 'Makar Sankranti' which falls on January 14.


The top BJP brass is also expected to target the opposition over its attack on the government for advancing the Budget Session of Parliament.


The party leaders will discuss and review the ground situation in the poll-bound states


Shah finalised the party's resolutions to be passed in the two-day national executive meeting.  


Amit Shah addresses office-bearers ahead of National Executive meet


Two resolutions will be passed in the meeting.

*One resolution will be praising and thanking the Prime Minister for launching Demonetisation and criticising opposition for opposing the advancement of budget session.

*The other resolution will cover foreign policy and will take on opposition for derailing the growth of the country. 


The meeting  will see the participation of former BJP Presidents, party Chief Ministers and around 350 party members


