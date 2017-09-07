BJP says PM Follows ‘Loot and Fraud’ Accused Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal Who Abused Modi



The controversy over PM following people on Twitter is mischievous and contorted: Shri @malviyamit, National Head - Information & Technology pic.twitter.com/8Ss6fgCOj2

— BJP (@BJP4India) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi because he lies to the country. Repeatedly. Zero apologies, zero accountability, deliberate lies misleading country. pic.twitter.com/JB4MGuAS7C — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017



I too can't follow someone who inspires filthy abusive trolls to threaten & harm dissent voices #BlockNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/Lquj8Hih2N

— Sahil Prasad (@laxmi407) September 6, 2017

BJP has called the controversy regarding #BlockNarendraModi as ‘mischievous and contorted’ even as its IT head on Thursday dragged Indian National Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into the raging debate over who PM Modi follows on Twitter.In a statement issued, BJP IT head Amit Malviya claims that Modi is the ‘only leader’ who openly engages with people on social media. Malviya also goes on to say that PM Modi is the ‘rare leader’ who believes in the freedom of expression and never blocked or unfollowed anyone on Twitter.Referring to opposition leaders followed by PM Modi, Malviya claims PM follows Rahul Gandhi even though he is ‘an accused in loot and fraud’. Training his guns on Delhi CM Kejriwal, Malviya said “PM also follows Arvind Kejriwal who abused him on Twitter and told a woman ‘settle kar lo’ when she complained of a party member molesting her”.Malviya ends the statement saying that the entire episode is “not only farcical and fake, but also an exhibit of selective right to freedom of expression”.You can read the full statement here:If you have been on Twitter all day today, you would have noticed that one of the top trends was #BlockNarendraModi. The hashtag was started by Twitter users to protest PM Modi following handles that justified the murder of and even abused noted journalist Gauri Lankesh. The person in the centre of the controversy is a self-proclaimed ‘Hindu Nationalist’ Nikhil Dadhich, who tweeted:Here are some examples of tweets of people demanding PM Modi to unfollow accounts like that of Mr Dadhich: