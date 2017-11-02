Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ seems to be stuck in a loop of controversies and roadblocks, with the latest coming from the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The party now wants the film’s released be delayed, looking at the sensitive nature of the film and that it might irk the Rajputs in the state that is going to polls in the same week as the film’s release.According to a Times of India report, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission and the Gujarat election commissioner to facilitate a pre-release viewing for certain Rajput community members, “to alleviate their raised tempers and provide fair opportunity to prevent unnecessary tension ahead of polls”.BJP state president IK Jadeja said on Wednesday that the party would like ‘Padmavati’ either to be banned or delayed.While the film based on a fictional account of Rani Padmavati of Chittor and Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji is set for a December 1 release, Gujarat is going to polls on December 9 and 14.BJP’s official stand on the film’s release comes just days after its senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela wanted to see the film before its official release.The protesting Rajputs and especially the Karni Sena, a Rajput organization, has raised objections to an alleged romantic angle between Padmavati and Khilji being shown in the movie. However, director Bhansali and the actors have maintained throughout that the film doesn’t portray any such relationship between the two protagonists.With this objection, the Karni Sena had even vandalized the sets of Padmavati in Rajasthan and beat up Bhansali and other crew members.