BJP to Hold Its Own Protest, 2 Days After Violence During Left Front March

Kolkata: Two days after clashes during the Left Front’s ‘March to Nabanna’ road show in Kolkata, the state BJP on Thursday is set to begin its ‘Lalbazaar Abhiyan’ protest.

The clashes during the Left Front’s march left several persons, including journalists, injured.

Lalbazaar is the headquarters of Kolkata Police and the protest rally has been organized against police atrocities during the recently concluded civic polls, false charges against BJP functionaries, attack on the media and the deteriorating law and order situation.

The protest will also ask for the arrest of Tipu Sultan Mosque Shahi Imam, Maulana Nurur Rehman Barkati, for making anti-India remarks.

Interestingly, BJP’s rally on Thursday clashes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the national capital. The two leaders will discuss several issues such as, pending central funds for Bengal, deferring of GST because small scale business units are not yet prepared in the state, etc. There is also speculation that both leaders may discuss the Presidential Polls. Mamata will also meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday to discuss next the Presidential candidate.

Speaking to News18, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh said, “I would not like to speculate much into the meeting (Mamata-Modi). We are going ahead with the protest march on Thursday against Bengal government’s highhandedness and appeasement politics. I also condemn the brutal police attack on journalists.”

As per BJP’s plan, rallies will be taken out from Howrah station, College Square near Calcutta University and Esplanade. National BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvagiya, Suresh Pujari, will participate in the stir.

“Our party workers will march towards police headquarters from Howrah station, College Square and Esplanade. Our rally will be peaceful, but for any untoward incident/clash the city police will be responsible,” BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said.

Sources said the city police have decided to be extra careful while dealing with the crowd. More than 3,000 policemen, Rapid Action Force, Radio Flying Squad and combat forces will be deployed in all the exit and entry points of Lalbazaar to restrict the BJP workers from reaching close to the police headquarters.