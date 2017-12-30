BJP Tries to Woo Dalits, Orders Installation of Ambedkar’s Picture in Govt Offices

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the installation of a photograph of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in all government offices in the state in what is being seen as an attempt to woo Dalits ahead of the next general election in 2019.A state government spokesman said that all these offices had been asked to immediately ensure compliance of the instruction, which was first issued on December 6.The Dalit vote bank had gone with the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election and also in the Assembly elections held earlier this year. This move is being seen as an attempt to consolidate the Dalit vote.The UP CM had also batted for inclusion of Ambedkar in the school syllabus and had said that the students should be imparted knowledge about these great personalities. Adityanath had cancelled the holiday marking the death anniversary of Ambedkar and insisted that students should be taught about him on the day.“A personality like Ambedkar should get a place in the syllabus. Instead of giving holidays on the anniversaries of stalwarts, on such days the students should be imparted with the knowledge about these great personalities. This will also enable the younger generation to seek inspiration from these stalwarts,” he had said at the Ambedkar Mahasabha on the occasion of death anniversary of BR Ambedkar this year.