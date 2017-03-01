Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Roopa Ganguly has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to frame her in a child trafficking case after one of the prime accused purportedly named her and another party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya in the case.

"I am being framed by Trinamool Congress. I am not concerned at all as I have done nothing wrong. Mamata is trying to malign my image and I will take legal action," Roopa Ganguly told CNN-News18.

The Jalpaiguri child trafficking case, being investigated by the crime investigation department of the West Bengal police, allegedly involves the sale of babies across India and to foreign couples by the NGO Bimala Sishu Griho. Four people, including BJP women's wing leader Juhi Chowdhury, have been arrested in the case.

"Mamata Banerjee has done this to tackle the Left, and now she is trying this on me. I am a mother, I cannot even think of doing this," Ganguly said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Juhi Chowdhury has been remanded to 12 days' CID custody.

BJP has also removed Juhi from her position as general secretary of the party's Mahila Morcha in West Bengal.

The arrested trust chairperson, Chandana Chakraborty, is learnt to have told police on camera that Juhi consulted Ganguly and Vijayvargiya when she had approached them for help on starting an adoption agency

"I was in a separate room at that time. If any irregularities were done, it was done by them and not me. I have no knowledge about this," she said, according to CID sources.

Vijayvarghiya said he has met Juhi only once."I want a central agency to probe this case. I don't trust the West Bengal government," he said.

The accused are charged with selling at least 17 children, aged between 1-14 years, to foreign buyers at a high price while falsely claiming that the children were handed over for legal adoption to needy couples after due screening and official procedure.

Police sources also said that Juhi told her interrogators that she was trying to sneak into Nepal to evade arrest on the advice of Roopa Ganguly