Blast at Mini Bus Stand in Kishtwar, One Injured

Jammu: A low-intensity blast took place in a car in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

The blast took place at the mini bus stand area in Kishtwar town at 7:30 am, a police officer said.

J&K: Blast in a car parked at Kishtwar's mini bus stand. One person injured; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vrusQaPs2e — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

A person identified as Raj Kumar was injured, he said, adding window panes of some vehicles at the site were shattered in the blast.