X
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
Blast at Mini Bus Stand in Kishtwar, One Injured
Representational Image.
Jammu: A low-intensity blast took place in a car in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving one person injured.
The blast took place at the mini bus stand area in Kishtwar town at 7:30 am, a police officer said.
J&K: Blast in a car parked at Kishtwar's mini bus stand. One person injured; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vrusQaPs2e
— ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017
A person identified as Raj Kumar was injured, he said, adding window panes of some vehicles at the site were shattered in the blast.
First Published: May 16, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Keen on Launching Baahubali star Prabhas in Bollywood?
- Honda Africa Twin Launched in India at Rs 12.9 Lakh, Bookings Commence
- WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Supreme Court to Decide If it Affects Users' Rights
- Priyanka Chopra Frolicking In A Bikini At Miami Beach Is Goals!
- IPL 2017: Dravid, Zaheer at War Over Delhi's Youngsters