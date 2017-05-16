X

1-min read

Blast at Mini Bus Stand in Kishtwar, One Injured

PTI

Updated: May 16, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Representational Image.

Jammu: A low-intensity blast took place in a car in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

The blast took place at the mini bus stand area in Kishtwar town at 7:30 am, a police officer said.

A person identified as Raj Kumar was injured, he said, adding window panes of some vehicles at the site were shattered in the blast.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
