Pakistan Army Set Up Death Trap to Carry Out Barbaric Border Attack

Srinagar: The Pakistan Army on Monday mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers after launching an attack on a patrol team of the 22 Sikh regiment in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”.

Army sources told CNN-News18 that the attack was launched at 8:40am on Monday. Here’s how it unfolded:

- The 22 Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army and BSF jawans were patrolling between two posts

- The patrol unit, comprising nine personnel, came under intense mortar firing from across the border

- A Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan Army infiltrated 250 metres on the Indian side and attacked the unit

- The intruders mutilated the bodies of two Indian jawans

- Before the attack, local intelligence had alerted Indian troops to the possibility of mines being laid by Pakistan operatives near the LoC

- When a joint team went to check near the forward defence line, the troops came under attack

KK Sharma, the Director General of BSF, one of whose personnel was killed in the attack and decapitated, met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and briefed him on the incident, PTI reported.

"It was a pre-planned operation by Pakistan army. They had pushed in the Border Action Team (BAT) over 250 metres deep inside Indian territory and set up the ambush for a long period to carry out the attack," a senior officer told PTI in Jammu.

The BAT is specifically employed for trans-LoC action. In Pakistan, the SSG (special services group) forms the core of BAT. Its primary task is to dominate the LoC by carrying out disruptive actions in the form of surreptitious raids.

There have been several BAT attacks in the past in which jawans have been beheaded or their bodies mutilated.

On October 28, 2016, militants attacked a post and killed an Indian army soldier and mutilated his body close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector.

In January 2013, Lance Naik Hemraj was killed and his body mutilated by BAT. It also beheaded Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh. Constable Rajinder Singh of the BSF suffered injuries in the attack.

In June 2008, a soldier of the 2/8 Gorkha Rifles lost his way and was captured by BAT in Kel sector. His body was found beheaded after a few days.

During the 1999 Kargil conflict, Captain Saurabh Kalia was tortured by his Pakistani captors who later handed over his mutilated body to India.

In February, 2000, terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri had led a raid on the Indian army's 'Ashok Listening Post' in the Nowshera sector and killed seven Indian soldiers. Even then, Kashmiri had taken back to Pakistan the head of a 24-year-old Indian jawan Bhausaheb Maruti Talekar of the 17 Maratha Light Infantry.