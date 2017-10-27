The Supreme Court on Friday said the Blue Whale Challenge game is dangerous to life and such games are national problems. It also said that this problem must be contained.A bench of the SC directed the government to make 10-minute educational TV show on the perils of the game. “The TV show should be ready in a week and be aired on Doordarshan and all private channels on prime time,” the court said.The government was also told to submit details of all steps taken in three weeks.Earlier, the apex court had sought the government’s response on a petion filed by N S Ponnaiah, a 73-year-old lawyer from Madurai.The petitioner had contended that awareness should be created about the fatal consequences of the Blue Whale game.The plea said the game has already caused huge damage and parents were living in panic, and did not know how to deal with the situation. ​The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had issued instructions to internet platforms, including Google India, Facebook, WhatsApp, Yahoo India, Instagram and Microsoft India, to identify and immediately remove links to Blue Whale Challenge and all other similar games."You are hereby required to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from your platform," said the order dated August 11.​The deadly game has become the talk of the country after several reported deaths. Similar attempts by some other teens from different part of India were averted in the nick of time by an intervention of parents and police.The game is said to have originated in Russia. It was created by 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin, who is currently spending three years in a Siberian jail. The game has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 130 kids around the world.​