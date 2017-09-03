A 17-year-old who was allegedly taking part in the Blue Whale Challenge committed suicide by standing before a running train here, the police said."We have got information that the Class XII student was part of the Blue Whale Challenge. We are checking his cell phone and investigating the matter," additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arvind Dubey said."On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the boy stood before a running train and was taking selfies. His body was found on the tracks this morning," the ASP added.Dubey said the boy was a resident of Futera Ward and had been influenced by the Blue Whale Challenge over the last few days according to investigations.He had reached the final stage of the online challenge and to accomplish it, left his home on a motorcycle last night, the ASP added.The boy reached a rail crossing close to Futera lake and after parking the two-wheeler near the tracks, he started clicking selfies before a running train and ended his life, Dubey said.He said a CCTV camera installed at a house near the railway crossing had recorded the entire episode."We have registered a case and investigating the matter," he said.The challenge starts by asking participants via social media to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body. It is followed by other tasks such as watching horror movies alone or waking up at unearthly hours. The tasks also involve self-harm, while the final challenge is to commit suicide.