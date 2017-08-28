Blue Whale Challenge: Registrar Saves College Student From Killing Self in Bengal

A quick-thinking registrar of a private technology college at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal stopped a 22-year-old student of private technology college – addicted to the Blue Whale Challenge - from taking his own life.The student’s identity has not been revealed as he is undergoing counseling.It was learnt that few days ago, the registrar of Budge Budge Institute of Technology (BBIT), Tapas Satpati, was alerted by one of the college’s teachers that the student had engraved a whale with a blade on his left hand.He then called up the student and confronted him about it. Initially hesitant, the student broke down and confessed that he was playing the Blue Whale challenge.He downloaded the game on his mobile phone and already undertaken eight steps including watching a horror movie, keeping mum for entire day, cutting his hand and so on.“We immediately informed the Bengal CID and asked his parents to come down to the college. His parents came next day and I told them about the matter. They were shocked but now the student has promised that he will not play the brutal game again,” Satpati said.“We sent him home for a week and before a proper counselling by the CID. I am thankful to the CID officers for taking the initiative to counsel the student,” he added.The student told the officers that he was playing the game but never took it seriously at initial stage. But later. he became addicted and was suffering from depression. “He told us that he is feeling relaxed now,” a senior CID officer said.The online game has already claimed more than 100 lives across Europe and Russia. The creator of the game, Philipp Budeikin (22), was arrested in Russia in May and was sentenced to three years in prison.