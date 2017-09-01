Blue Whale Challenge: Schools on Alert, Parents Being Sensitised

: The rising suicides in the country, a couple of them being attributed to the deadly Blue Whale Challenge, have put schools on alert.In order to create awareness about the fatal repercussions of the online game, the schools are doing their bit to disseminate knowledge about it.Authorities have written long letters and sent precautionary documents to parents, asking them to keep a track of their wards' activities in order to avoid any untoward incident.Last week, Parth Singh, a 13-year-old boy, studying in class 6 from Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh was found hanging in his bedroom.He had his father's phone in his hand and Blue Whale, the game that spurs the player to commit suicide in the span of 50 challenges, was active.He had been hooked to it for the past few days and was stopped as well but he played it when no one was watching him.“These stories on TV and newspapers have worried all of us. When I got to know about the suicides and attempts for the same, I sent letters to the parents to be on guard,” said Uday Varma, the principal of Modern Delhi Public School.The school has printed 5000 letters of caution and creating awareness, sensitizing the parents in ensuring that children are not lonely.The school is also sensitizing children about the game so that they too, if they hear or talk about the game, can help their fellow classmates.“Children with self-esteem issues and lack of attention at home are vulnerable to this game,” he said.The parents have been told to keep a tab on children and their online activity. The Heritage School in Vasant Kunj has sent a 3-page document to parents informing them about the game – how it involves children, and the steps to take care of them. The document has also been put up at the school gate and their special focus is the parents of the Economically Weaker Section of the society.“They are not aware of the game. Their children are friends with affluent students and can get affected so we have called them to explain the details and the effects of it,” said the principal, Sunita Swaraj.The schools are making sure there is lot of interaction, conversation between teachers and children and anyone found ‘idle’ is engaged in an activity.