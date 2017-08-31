Blue Whale Challenge: Teacher Prevents 2 Girls From Killing Self in Bengal's Barasat

: An alert school teacher stopped two girls addicted to the Blue Whale challenge from taking their lives in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district.Both the girls are studying in Class-IX at Barasat Girls High School near Dum Dum Airport.The class teacher had been noticing that the two girls were behaving abnormally and suffering from depression for few days. On Wednesday, she noticed that the girls engraved 'F-57' on their arms with a sharp object.She then informed the school principal and both the girl students were asked to explain why they engraved 'F-57' on their arms.Initially, they were hesitant but broke down and confessed that they are in to the Blue Whale challenge for the last few days. They also confessed that they managed to clear the 10th stage of the Blue Whale challenge but managed to come out of it after going through media reports that how this is killing youths across the world.Meanwhile, a team of policemen from CID and Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate visited the girls' homes and seized their cell phones. Preliminary inquiry revealed that they downloaded the blue whale after it was shared to them by one of their friends.A senior CID police officer said, “Our team counselled both the girls. Both of them realized the ill effect of the game and promised that they will not play it again.”On August 28, a 22-year-old student of private technology college addicted to the Blue Whale game was also prevented from taking his life by the Registrar of the college at Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas.Several cases of youngsters playing the Blue Whale Challenge have come to light in the state. The online game has already claimed more than 100 lives across the world.​