BMC Blames All But Itself for Last Month's Floods in Mumbai

In a report submitted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it has blamed the IMD, traffic department, Railways and others with no mention of its own shortcomings for the August 29 debacle, when Mumbai had come to a standstill after 300mm rainfall in a day.BMC has faced a lot of flak for mismanaging the situation and not alerting the citizens a day before the city came to a standstill due to waterlogging.The report has said that India Meteorological Department (IMD) failed to issue a warning well in advance and that the Doppler Radar was also not functioning. The radar is used to predict wind direction, velocity and precipitation etc to determine any inclement weather conditions.All the three railway line in Mumbai were waterlogged on the day and they were shut, with lakhs of Mumbai residents stranded at their workplaces or on the road for an entire night.The civic body alleged that the Central Railways couldn’t coordinate well to manage the waterlogging situation and the disaster cell had also failed to act.BMC has also blamed the traffic department for not handling the situation well.At least 20 people had died due to the severe rainfall in Mumbai on August 29, with several buildings collapsing in and around the financial capital. A doctor went missing after he slipped into an open drain while walking on a waterlogged road.Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday had issued a weather warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan region for the next three days.