»
1-min read

BMW Hit and Run Driver Shoaib Kohli who killed Cabbie Arrested

CNN-News18

First published: January 23, 2017, 3:31 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
BMW Hit and Run Driver Shoaib Kohli who killed Cabbie Arrested
The BMW driver fled from the spot after the accident. (Photo: News18)

New Delhi: Shoaib Kohli, the 24-year-old driver of the BMW SUV vehicle that rammed into a cab killing its driver on Sunday night, was arrested from Panchsheel area in New Delhi on Monday.

The incident occurred when the speeding BMW hit the Wagon R cab from behind near New Delhi's IIT killing its driver Nazarul, a native of West Bengal.

Also Read: Speeding BMW Rams into Cab Killing its Driver Near IIT Delhi

The BMW driver had fled after the accident.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.