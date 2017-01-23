BMW Hit and Run Driver Shoaib Kohli who killed Cabbie Arrested
The BMW driver fled from the spot after the accident. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: Shoaib Kohli, the 24-year-old driver of the BMW SUV vehicle that rammed into a cab killing its driver on Sunday night, was arrested from Panchsheel area in New Delhi on Monday.
The incident occurred when the speeding BMW hit the Wagon R cab from behind near New Delhi's IIT killing its driver Nazarul, a native of West Bengal.
Also Read: Speeding BMW Rams into Cab Killing its Driver Near IIT Delhi
The BMW driver had fled after the accident.
