BMW Hit and Run Driver Shoaib Kohli who killed Cabbie Arrested

New Delhi: Shoaib Kohli, the 24-year-old driver of the BMW SUV vehicle that rammed into a cab killing its driver on Sunday night, was arrested from Panchsheel area in New Delhi on Monday.

The incident occurred when the speeding BMW hit the Wagon R cab from behind near New Delhi's IIT killing its driver Nazarul, a native of West Bengal.

The BMW driver had fled after the accident.