Bodies of Two Soldiers Mutilated by Pakistan Army, India Vows Revenge

Srinagar: In a barbaric act, the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by the Pakistan Army which violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district and attacked a patrol team near the border on Monday.

The Indian Army has vowed an “appropriate” response to the “despicable act”.

“Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. Simultaneously, a Border Action Team (BAT) action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated,” a statement by the Indian Army said.

"Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," the army statement added.

Pakistan, however, continued to be in denial and affirmed that it can never "disrespect a soldier even Indian".

"Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on Line of Control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector)as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false. Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian," read a statement from Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Sources told CNN-News18 he Army received inputs from local intelligence about mines being laid by Pak troops near LoC. The attack was launched at 8:40am on Monday when the 22 Sikh regiment went to check for the mines and was patrolling between two posts. The unit, comprising nine personnel, came under intense mortar firing from across the border and a Border Action Team (BAT) from Pakistan infiltrated 200 metres on the Indian side and carried out the barbaric attack

Sources said the Army received inputs from local intelligence about mines being laid by Pak troops near LoC. When a team went to check for the mines, they were attacked by the Pakistan Army.

Earlier reports had said that a BSF soldier and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army were martyred in firing by Pakistan Rangers. "At about 0830 hours, there was heavy firing from Pakistani (army) posts at BSF posts at LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district with rockets and automatic weapons", a senior BSF officer had said.

The grave act of provocation fuels the tension between the two countries after the death penalty given to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying and Islamabad’s constant raking up of the Kashmir issue.

It serves as a brutal reminder of two such acts in 2016 when the bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated right after Pakistan initiated cross-border firing.

Pakistani troops had breached the truce along the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri sectors seven times last month. They violated the ceasefire in Poonch sector on April 19 and shelled mortars on forward posts in Noushera sector on April 17.

Pakistan had resorted to firing in the same sector on April 8, in Poonch district on April 5, in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector on April 4 and twice on April 3 in Balakote and (Digwar) Poonch sectors.