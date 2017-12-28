Bollywood Celebs Leave from Mumbai to Celebrate New Year
Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving from Mumbai to celebrate the New Year. Take a look at the pictures...
[caption id="attachment_1616969" align="alignnone" width="875"] Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving abroad to celebrate the new year. Reportedly, Aamir Khan will be welcoming 2018 in Thailand. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616987" align="alignnone" width="875"] Ranveer Singh poses for a selfie with his fans at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616979" align="alignnone" width="875"] Bollywood actress Disha Patani snapped leaving for Sri Lanka. She was spotted at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616985" align="alignnone" width="875"] 'Baaghi' star Tiger Shroff was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka to welcome 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616991" align="alignnone" width="875"] Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616973" align="alignnone" width="875"] Arpita Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616971" align="alignnone" width="875"] Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport. According to the sources, Aamir Khan will be welcoming 2018 in Thailand. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616975" align="alignnone" width="875"] Arpita Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for new year celebrations. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616989" align="alignnone" width="875"] Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616983" align="alignnone" width="875"] Tiger Shroff poses for a selfie with his fans at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616977" align="alignnone" width="875"] Arpita Khan snapped at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
[caption id="attachment_1616981" align="alignnone" width="875"] Disha Patani spotted leaving for Sri Lanka on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
