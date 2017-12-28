GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bollywood Celebs Leave from Mumbai to Celebrate New Year

Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving from Mumbai to celebrate the New Year. Take a look at the pictures...

News18

Updated:December 28, 2017, 2:34 PM IST
[caption id="attachment_1616969" align="alignnone" width="875"]Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving to Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving abroad to celebrate the new year. Reportedly, Aamir Khan will be welcoming 2018 in Thailand. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616987" align="alignnone" width="875"]Ranveer Singh poses for a selfie with his fans at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah) Ranveer Singh poses for a selfie with his fans at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616979" align="alignnone" width="875"]Disha Patani snapped at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah) Bollywood actress Disha Patani snapped leaving for Sri Lanka. She was spotted at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616985" align="alignnone" width="875"]Tiger Shroff snapped at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah) 'Baaghi' star Tiger Shroff was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka to welcome 2018. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616991" align="alignnone" width="875"]Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616973" align="alignnone" width="875"]Arpita Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Arpita Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616971" align="alignnone" width="875"]Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport. Accoreding to the sources, Aamir Khan will be welcoming 2018 in Thailand. (Image: Yogen Shah) Aamir Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport. According to the sources, Aamir Khan will be welcoming 2018 in Thailand. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616975" align="alignnone" width="875"]Arpita Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for new year celebrations. (Image: Yogen Shah) Arpita Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport while leaving for new year celebrations. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616989" align="alignnone" width="875"]Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah) Ranveer Singh snapped at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616983" align="alignnone" width="875"]Tiger Shroff poses for a selfie with his fans at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah) Tiger Shroff poses for a selfie with his fans at Mumbai airport while leaving for Sri Lanka. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616977" align="alignnone" width="875"]Arpita Khan snapped at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Arpita Khan snapped at Mumbai airport on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_1616981" align="alignnone" width="875"]Disha Patani spotted leaving for Sri Lanka on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah) Disha Patani spotted leaving for Sri Lanka on December 28, 2017. (Image: Yogen Shah)[/caption]
