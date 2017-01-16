Bombay HC Grants Bail to 3 Accused in Muslim Techie Murder Case

Taking a lenient view towards 3 persons accused of killing a Pune techie Mohsin Sadiq Shaikh in 2014 after being incited by a provocative speech- the bombay HC has granted bail to 3 accused in the case.

The court stated that the accused “had no personal enmity against the deceased. The fault of the deceased was only that he belonged to another religion. I consider this factor in favour of the accused. Moreover the accused do not have any criminal record and it appears that in the name of religion they were provoked and have committed murder.”

In June 2014, 24 year old Mohsin was attacked by a mob in Pune’s Hadapsar. On the day of the murder, police said the right wing group ‘Hindu Rashtra Sena ‘ organized a meeting to discuss alleged morphed pictures of warrior king Shivaji that were in circulation on social media.

HRS leader Dhananjay Desai allegedly incited those present to go on a rampage.

As per the prosecution, the accused armed with wooden sticks then went out on the streets and on spotting Mohsin and his colleague Riyaz, assaulted them.

Riyaz who escaped later said Mohsin was attacked because he was wearing a skull cap and sported a beard. Neither Mohsin, nor Riyaz were linked to the allegedly derogatory content on social media.

The Bombay HC, while granting bail to Vikaj Gambhire, Ganesh Yadav and Ajay Lalge, dismissed the defence’s arguments that the accused were not present at time of incident.

The court said, “It is apparent that the accused were present at the time of the incident. There are statements of the witnesses and police officer that the accused attended a meeting of Hindu Rashtra Sena on the same day half an hour before the actual incident of assault."

The court while earlier rejecting Desai’s bail, had referred to his speech and stated that it was sufficient to incite the feelings of religious discrimination in the crowd.