HC to Hear Plea Against BMC Over Doctor's Death During Mumbai Rains

: The Bombay High Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) be booked for causing death due to negligence after a doctor slipped into an open manhole.The body of Dr. Deepak Amarapukar, who had gone missing on Tuesday following heavy rains in the megapolis, was on Thursday recovered from a nullah near the Coast Guard office in central Mumbais Worli, police said.Amrapurkar was gastroenterologist at the city-based Bombay hospital.The public interest litigation, filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association Mumbai, also sought steps to ensure that such an incident is not repeated.It claims that its purpose is to "highlight and bring to the courts notice the death of Dr. Amrapurkar, which was caused due to a gross negligence on part of BMC."As per the plea, filed through advocate Ashish Mehta, in leaving the manhole open, and in failing to barricade the manhole, or put any warning signs around it, the civic body exposed "the public at large to danger," and "deprived Dr. Amrapurkar of his life".The plea also seeks that the chief minister be directed to identify the BMC officers responsible for the negligence, and "to hold the officials concernedaccountable for Dr. Amrapurkar?s death".It also urged the court to constitute "an advisory committee of ex-bureaucrats and technocrats for carrying out an inspection of all manholes in the city and to help form a policy to avoid such fatal incidents in future".(With inputs from PTI)