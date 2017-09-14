Bombay High Court Bars Ryan School Owners From Leaving India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday barred the owners of Ryan Group of Institutions from leaving the country.The high court has ordered Augustine Francis Pinto, founder of the Ryan International School, his wife Grace Pinto, managing director of the group, and their son Ryan Pinto, CEO of the group, to submit their passports to the court by 9 pm tonight.The court also rejected their petition for a transitory anticipatory bail. However, the court order granted the three trustees interim protection from arrest till 5 pm on Friday.The Pintos had approached the high court on Tuesday seeking transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in the case related to the murder of a seven-year-old child in the Ryan International School in Gurugram.The boy’s father had approached the Bombay High Court, opposing the anticipatory bail plea filed by the Pintos.His lawyer alleged in his application that the school's trustees were "vicariously responsible, liable, accountable, and answerable for the culpability and guilt for which the bail application should be dismissed in limine.""The remorseless, spineless and senseless approach and attitude of the school management, its directors/CEO and other top notch executives in this rarest case is absolutely inexcusable and hence, the present bail application deserves to be dismissed in toto," said the application.Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside a toilet of the school with his throat slit on September 8 morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who is alleged to have killed him with a knife after the boy caught him masturbating inside the toilet.