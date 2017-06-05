Bombay High Court Gets 14 New Judges

Mumbai: Fourteen judges were on Monday sworn in as additional judges of the Bombay High Court, taking its strength to 75.

The new appointees were sworn in by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur in the presence of all other judges of the High Court.

The 14 new judges include Riyaz Chagla, grandson of M C Chagla, the first permanent Indian Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court after Independence, and five others from the Bar, and eight elevated from the subordinate judiciary.

Of the 14, two are woman judges - Vibha Kankanwadi and Bharti Dangre.

The sanctioned strength of judges in the Bombay High Court is 90.

Apart from Riyaz Chagla, the new judges are Sunil Kotwal, Arun Upadhye, Mangesh Patil, Arun Dhavale, Prithviraj Chavan, Murlidhar Giratkar and Sopan Gavhane from the district judiciary. Patil was the HC Registrar General till his elevation.

From the bar, Maharashtra’s Advocate General Rohit Deo and public prosecutor Sandeep Shinde were sworn in.