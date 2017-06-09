Book Policemen For Murder of Farmers, Say AAP Leaders Barred From Mandsaur

Indore: Seeking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation on moral grounds, Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday demanded registration of cases of murder on policemen who shot dead farmers in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh claimed that ever since the Narendra Modi government has come to power, farmer deaths have spiked.

The Modi government waived off loans of corporate but farmers are jailed for few thousand rupees of loan, Singh alleged. "PM Modi is concerned for other countries and their people but not for farmers."

A delegation of the AAP was stopped here by the police from entering Mandsaur a day after Rahul

Gandhi and other Congress leaders were turned back by authorities.

The delegation consisting of Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann andew Somnath Bharti and sat on a dharna in Dhodhar area of Ratlam district after officials denied them entry into Mandsaur as curfew had been imposed there and told them it would not be safe.

AAP spokesperson Ashutosh alleged that MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh created confusion with his contradictory statements after the Mandsaur incident. “Wherever BJP is in power, it’s behaving in brutal, ruthless and inhuman manner,” he alleged.​

