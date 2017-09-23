BPO Employee Gang-raped in Moving Car, Dumped Near Delhi's Akshardham

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.The woman said was abducted from near the Golf Course Metro station n Noida, raped and then dumped near the Akshardham temple in east Delhi.According to the police, the woman contacted the Delhi Police after which she was brought to Noida and an FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station. “An FIR has been lodged and the victim has been sent for medical examination," ASP Abhinandan said.In her statement to the police, the woman, a BPO employee, said that she was waiting for a cab near the metro station when a Scorpio car stopped near her.She said that the occupants of the car asked for directions towards Sector 18. As she was explaining the route, the men dragged her into the car and drove away. The men allegedly raped her and then dumped her near the Akshardham temple in Delhi, police said.Based on the woman’s complaint, a case of gangrape and criminal intimidation under Sections 376D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, Noida Police officials said.The incident again brings to the fore the vulnerability of women in the National Capital Region (NCR).