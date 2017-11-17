BPSC Accounts Officer Main Exam 2017 Timetable Released, Exams from Dec 6

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Accounts Officer Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2017 Timetable has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on its official website - http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/.BPSC had released Advertisement Number 03/2015 for the recruitment of Account Officers (AO) in the state of Bihar and had conducted the Preliminary exam on 25th September 2016.The result of the same was released in March 2017, this year. Approximately 1,112 had qualified for the BPSC AO Main (Written) Competitive Examination, for which the Commission has now released the exam schedule. The Main exams will commence on 6th December 2017 and conclude on 11th December 2017, next month.As per the official notification, the Main Written Examination will be conducted in two sessions viz:. First Session - 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Second Session - 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Wednesday – General Hindi (Second Session), Thursday – General Knowledge Paper I (First Session), General Knowledge Paper II (Second Session), Friday – Economics Paper I (First Session), Economics Paper II (Second Session), Saturday - Optional Subject Paper I (First Session), Optional Subject Paper II (Second Session)7, Monday - Commerce and Accounting / Mathematics/ Statistics Paper I (First Session), Commerce and Accounting / Mathematics/ Statistics Paper II(Second Session)http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/EP-03-2015-AO-Main.pdfThe admit cards are expected to be released by Bihar Public Service Commission a week before the commencement of Main Exams i.e. in the last week of November 2017.As per the notification below, BPSC will not send any Call Letters or Admit Cards for AO Mains via post and candidates must keep a tab on the official website to download them and take a print out for the main exam day.http://bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/Important-Notice-03-2015-AO-Main-Exam-Program.pdf