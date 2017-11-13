BPSC Recruitment 2017: 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam Registration Begins Today, Apply Before Dec 11
As per the recruitment advertisement, BPSC aims to fill 355 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Bihar.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). (File photo)
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination that was announced by BPSC earlier in April 2017.
As per the recruitment advertisement, BPSC aims to fill 355 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Bihar. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Bihar Government must register themselves online on or before 4th December 2017 and the last date to apply online is 11th December 2017.
How to Apply Online for BPSC 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination
Step 1 – Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Apply Online' tab given on the left side of the homepage
Step 3 – Register yourself with a valid email id and mobile number
Step 4 – Initiate the application process
Step 5 – Pay the application fee either online or through bank challan
Step 6 - Fill the online application form
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form
Step 8 – Send the signed hard copy of Application Form and confirmation of payment of Application fee via speed post to:
Joint secretary-cum-Examination Controller,
Bihar Public Service Commission
15, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Baily Road)
Patna-800 001
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 809 while candidates belonging to SC/ST category need to pay Rs 259 only.
Eligibility
The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University or Institution. Eligibility criterion like age limit and education differs for different posts; therefore candidates must go through the detailed advertisement here:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63-CCE-(Pre)-Advt.pdf
Selection Process
BPSC will conduct the Preliminary and Main examination to qualify candidates for the Interview process.
Important Dates
Registration and Online Application Process Begins – 13th December 2017
Last date to Register Online – 4th December 2017
Last date to Apply Online – 11th December 2017
Last date to Send Application's Hard Copy – 18th December 2017, 5pm
As per the recruitment advertisement, BPSC aims to fill 355 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Bihar. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Bihar Government must register themselves online on or before 4th December 2017 and the last date to apply online is 11th December 2017.
How to Apply Online for BPSC 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination
Step 1 – Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Apply Online' tab given on the left side of the homepage
Step 3 – Register yourself with a valid email id and mobile number
Step 4 – Initiate the application process
Step 5 – Pay the application fee either online or through bank challan
Step 6 - Fill the online application form
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form
Step 8 – Send the signed hard copy of Application Form and confirmation of payment of Application fee via speed post to:
Joint secretary-cum-Examination Controller,
Bihar Public Service Commission
15, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Baily Road)
Patna-800 001
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 809 while candidates belonging to SC/ST category need to pay Rs 259 only.
Eligibility
The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University or Institution. Eligibility criterion like age limit and education differs for different posts; therefore candidates must go through the detailed advertisement here:
http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63-CCE-(Pre)-Advt.pdf
Selection Process
BPSC will conduct the Preliminary and Main examination to qualify candidates for the Interview process.
Important Dates
Registration and Online Application Process Begins – 13th December 2017
Last date to Register Online – 4th December 2017
Last date to Apply Online – 11th December 2017
Last date to Send Application's Hard Copy – 18th December 2017, 5pm
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jelena Dokic: Father Physically, Verbally, Emotionally Abused Her
- Bachchans Kick Off The Big Fat Indian Wedding Season With Great Panache
- Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo Cheated on Girlfriend Claims TV Star: Report
- Air Pollution: India Set to Get Air Purifier Standards to Filter Cheap Products
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know