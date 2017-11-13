Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for 63rd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination that was announced by BPSC earlier in April 2017.As per the recruitment advertisement, BPSC aims to fill 355 vacancies in various departments of the Government of Bihar. Candidates interested in pursuing their career with Bihar Government must register themselves online on or before 4th December 2017 and the last date to apply online is 11th December 2017.– Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in– Click on 'Apply Online' tab given on the left side of the homepage– Register yourself with a valid email id and mobile number– Initiate the application process– Pay the application fee either online or through bank challan- Fill the online application form– Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the application form– Send the signed hard copy of Application Form and confirmation of payment of Application fee via speed post to:Joint secretary-cum-Examination Controller,Bihar Public Service Commission15, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg (Baily Road)Patna-800 001General Category Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 809 while candidates belonging to SC/ST category need to pay Rs 259 only.The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University or Institution. Eligibility criterion like age limit and education differs for different posts; therefore candidates must go through the detailed advertisement here:http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/Advt/63-CCE-(Pre)-Advt.pdfBPSC will conduct the Preliminary and Main examination to qualify candidates for the Interview process.Registration and Online Application Process Begins – 13th December 2017Last date to Register Online – 4th December 2017Last date to Apply Online – 11th December 2017Last date to Send Application's Hard Copy – 18th December 2017, 5pm