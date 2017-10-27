GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 – Apply for 1717 Posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Last Date 30th Nov 2017

Candidates applying for this post should be of minimum 20 years of age and maximum 37 years for male and 40 years for female candidates for general category candidates.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 27, 2017, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 – Apply for 1717 Posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Last Date 30th Nov 2017
Candidates eligible and interested can apply on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in
BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 online applications process has begun on the official website of Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) - bpssc.bih.nic.in. Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications to fill 1717 posts of police sub-inspector via. (Advt. 01/2017). Last date for applying online is 30th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply on the official website by following the steps given below:

How to Apply for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 Online?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police.
(Advt. 01/2017) बिहार पुलिस बल में वर्ष 2017 में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाईन आवेदन इस लिंक से करें.’

Step 3 – Click on ‘B.P.S.S.C. Online Application’

Step 4 – Click on ‘Register and make payment’

Step 5 – Enter all details

Step 6 – Make online payment

Step 7 – Click on ‘Fill Application Form’

Step 8 – Enter registration number you received via SMS and details asked

Step 9 – Download confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Application Fee:

The General and OBC category candidates are required to pay registration fees of ₹700 and candidates from SC/ST category have to pay ₹400 online via debit/credit card or through net banking.

Age Limit:

1. Candidates applying for this post should be of minimum 20 years of age and maximum 37 years for male and 40 years for female candidates for general category candidates.

2. Candidates of reserved categories have relaxation in upper age limit up to 40 years for BC/EBC and 42 years for SC/ST.

Academic Qualification:

Candidates should hold a graduation or bachelor’s degree from a recognised and registered institution/university.

Selection Process:

The BPSSC police sub-inspector recruitment written examination will be conducted in two sessions viz Preliminary and Main exam.

Candidates must go through the advertisement notification as mentioned below to know various eligibility criterion in detail:

http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Advts/Notice-01-22-10-2017.pdf
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES