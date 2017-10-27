BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 – Apply for 1717 Posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in; Last Date 30th Nov 2017
Candidates applying for this post should be of minimum 20 years of age and maximum 37 years for male and 40 years for female candidates for general category candidates.
Candidates eligible and interested can apply on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in
BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 online applications process has begun on the official website of Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) - bpssc.bih.nic.in. Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications to fill 1717 posts of police sub-inspector via. (Advt. 01/2017). Last date for applying online is 30th November 2017. Candidates eligible and interested can apply on the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Apply for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police.
(Advt. 01/2017) बिहार पुलिस बल में वर्ष 2017 में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाईन आवेदन इस लिंक से करें.’
Step 3 – Click on ‘B.P.S.S.C. Online Application’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Register and make payment’
Step 5 – Enter all details
Step 6 – Make online payment
Step 7 – Click on ‘Fill Application Form’
Step 8 – Enter registration number you received via SMS and details asked
Step 9 – Download confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Application Fee:
The General and OBC category candidates are required to pay registration fees of ₹700 and candidates from SC/ST category have to pay ₹400 online via debit/credit card or through net banking.
Age Limit:
1. Candidates applying for this post should be of minimum 20 years of age and maximum 37 years for male and 40 years for female candidates for general category candidates.
2. Candidates of reserved categories have relaxation in upper age limit up to 40 years for BC/EBC and 42 years for SC/ST.
Academic Qualification:
Candidates should hold a graduation or bachelor’s degree from a recognised and registered institution/university.
Selection Process:
The BPSSC police sub-inspector recruitment written examination will be conducted in two sessions viz Preliminary and Main exam.
Candidates must go through the advertisement notification as mentioned below to know various eligibility criterion in detail:
http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Advts/Notice-01-22-10-2017.pdf
How to Apply for BPSSC SI Recruitment 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police.
(Advt. 01/2017) बिहार पुलिस बल में वर्ष 2017 में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु ऑनलाईन आवेदन इस लिंक से करें.’
Step 3 – Click on ‘B.P.S.S.C. Online Application’
Step 4 – Click on ‘Register and make payment’
Step 5 – Enter all details
Step 6 – Make online payment
Step 7 – Click on ‘Fill Application Form’
Step 8 – Enter registration number you received via SMS and details asked
Step 9 – Download confirmation page and take a print out for further reference
Application Fee:
The General and OBC category candidates are required to pay registration fees of ₹700 and candidates from SC/ST category have to pay ₹400 online via debit/credit card or through net banking.
Age Limit:
1. Candidates applying for this post should be of minimum 20 years of age and maximum 37 years for male and 40 years for female candidates for general category candidates.
2. Candidates of reserved categories have relaxation in upper age limit up to 40 years for BC/EBC and 42 years for SC/ST.
Academic Qualification:
Candidates should hold a graduation or bachelor’s degree from a recognised and registered institution/university.
Selection Process:
The BPSSC police sub-inspector recruitment written examination will be conducted in two sessions viz Preliminary and Main exam.
Candidates must go through the advertisement notification as mentioned below to know various eligibility criterion in detail:
http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/Advts/Notice-01-22-10-2017.pdf
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girija Devi's Thumri Made Me Think With My Heart
- Bigg Boss 11: Hansika Motwani Lashes Out At Hina Khan for 'Trying to Demean' South Indian Film Industry
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: Meet Kolkata's Football Jersey Man
- Taapsee Pannu Makes A Stylish Appearance On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?